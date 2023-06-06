Two House Republicans Introduce Legislation to Save AM Radio in Newly Manufactured Cars

Some automobile manufacturers have considered cutting AM radio from production of new cars. This is a terrible idea for two reasons.

First, AM radio is where you find many of the most popular talk radio shows, most of which are conservative.

Secondly, AM radio can be a lifesaver in an emergency situation, when you need official information.

Two House Republicans have now introduced legislation to save AM radio in new cars.

The Daily Caller reports:

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Introduce Legislation To Protect AM Radio Republican Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner and Republican Missouri Rep. Mark Alford introduced legislation Monday that expresses support for the continued inclusion of AM radios in newly manufactured cars. The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which specifically focuses on automakers such as BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda and Tesla. These automakers have reportedly eliminated AM radios from their new electric vehicles due to sound interference caused by electric engines. Ford said it would not be installing AM radios in any of its 2024 models; however, the manufacturer reversed that decision after backlash. The bill also highlights the importance of AM radio for freedom of expression and ideas, and recognizes the reliability of AM radio when it comes to conveying crucial safety and agriculture information to Americans in rural communities, where many do not have access to broadband or cellular networks. 82 million Americans listen to AM radio each month. In addition to conservative talk shows, AM radio plays a crucial role in how Americans in rural communities receive news, weather and safety emergency coverage, as well as agricultural information.

This is important and all the other Republicans need to get on board.

Millions of Americans rely on AM radio for crucial information or as an alternative to mainstream media outlets. I'm proud to introduce bipartisan legislation w/ @RepMarkAlford to send a strong message that AM radio is far from obsolete. Read more: https://t.co/FKsb85tmQw pic.twitter.com/salD2mCGmk — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) June 5, 2023

The House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Subcommittee will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. (EDT) tomorrow examining the value of AM radio. Can't tune in? Be sure to follow us here on Twitter for live updates. #AMradio #radio #RadioWorldhttps://t.co/pSULDJClfD — Radio World (@radioworld_news) June 5, 2023

AM Radio is worth saving.

(Image:Source)