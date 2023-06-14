Tucker Carlson: “Trump Is the One Guy – Who Dissents from Washignton’s Long-Standing Pointless War Agenda. For That They Are Trying to Take Him Out”

Tucker Carlson released Episode 3 of his Tucker on Twitter series last night after President Trump was arraigned in Miami, Florida by his chief political opponent.

Carlson explains President Trump’s arrest this way, “Because Joe Biden and his many allies from Chuck Schumer to Mitch McConnell to Paul Ryan and every single news anchor in all of television, all of them believe that Ukraine, its borders, its future, its infrastructure, all are more important that the town that you live in… Trump is the one guy with an actual shot of becoming president who dissents from Washington’s long-standing pointless war agenda. And for that, that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him.”

You can’t help but see how Trump’s vision completely aligns with Tucker’s vision for America.

Tucker has been waiting to deliver this monologue since he was let go by FOX News two months ago. FOX News has never recovered.

Here is Tucker Carlson’s third Tucker on Twitter release.