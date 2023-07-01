Tucker Carlson Takes Aim at Biden Assistant HHS Sec. Rachel Levine in Newest Twitter Episode (VIDEO)

In his newest Twitter monologue, Tucker Carlson forcuses on Biden Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine, who has risen to a high-ranking position in government and became a trans woman later in life.

Tucker points out that we are forced to accept this person’s delusions or accept the consequences.

He also notes that Levine’s personal journey was partially about obtaining power.

The Daily Caller has details:

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson mocked Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health in President Joe Biden’s administration, in Friday’s episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” Carlson called out Levine, who was born Richard “Rick” Levine, for shifting from being a husband and father of two to pushing transgender ideology by identifying as a woman and wearing feminine clothing while being well into adulthood. Levine is the father of a daughter, Danya, and a son, David. “Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine. Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became the federal health minister. … What we have here is living proof that in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be,” Carlson said. “If Rick Levine can become ‘Admiral Rachel,’ why can’t you be Napoleon? Or Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India? Ever see that guy’s uniform?” The Daily Caller co-founder said Levine’s “personal journey” is not to empower people, but rather to become more powerful.

Ep. 8 Rick from Boston is telling us he wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine. Accept his lie or pay the consequences, bigot. pic.twitter.com/otDl5EITYs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 30, 2023

Living in Pennsylvania as a nurse during the pandemic,I remember what Rachael did to the elderly in our nursing homes and how as he caused the death of our grandparents he quietly moved his mother out of the nursing home and placed her safely in the Hershey hotel 😡 — Clara Jones (@debbieformola) June 30, 2023

There will eventually be a reckoning for that.