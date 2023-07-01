Tucker Carlson Takes Aim at Biden Assistant HHS Sec. Rachel Levine in Newest Twitter Episode (VIDEO)

by

In his newest Twitter monologue, Tucker Carlson forcuses on Biden Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine, who has risen to a high-ranking position in government and became a trans woman later in life.

Tucker points out that we are forced to accept this person’s delusions or accept the consequences.

He also notes that Levine’s personal journey was partially about obtaining power.

The Daily Caller has details:

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson mocked Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health in President Joe Biden’s administration, in Friday’s episode of “Tucker on Twitter.”

Carlson called out Levine, who was born Richard “Rick” Levine, for shifting from being a husband and father of two to pushing transgender ideology by identifying as a woman and wearing feminine clothing while being well into adulthood. Levine is the father of a daughter, Danya, and a son, David.

“Few Americans in our history have come as far as Rick Levine. Here’s a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became the federal health minister. … What we have here is living proof that in this country, you really can be whatever you want to be,” Carlson said. “If Rick Levine can become ‘Admiral Rachel,’ why can’t you be Napoleon? Or Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India? Ever see that guy’s uniform?”

The Daily Caller co-founder said Levine’s “personal journey” is not to empower people, but rather to become more powerful.

Watch the video below:

This is an important point to remember:

There will eventually be a reckoning for that.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.