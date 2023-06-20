Tucker Carlson Goes Off on Hunter Biden in Episode 5: As in Most of the Developing World, It’s Safer to be the President’s Son Than His Opponent (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday posted episode 5 of his Twitter show after the Justice Department announced joke charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges and a ‘gun charge’ after a five year investigation (mop up operation).

US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, led the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden will likely get probation for not paying his taxes – only peasants go to prison for not paying taxes.

As far as the gun charge, Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a diversion case.

“Handling the gun charge as a diversion case means Biden will not technically be pleading guilty to that crime. Diversion is an option typically applied to nonviolent offenders with substance abuse problems.” the Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden had his political opponent arrested on garbage charges.

NOBODY believes it took the Justice Department FIVE YEARS to hit Hunter Biden with 2 misdemeanor charges.

Tucker Carlson blasted the two-tier ‘justice system’ on Tuesday shortly after the joke charges were announced.

“What does Hunter Biden do for work?” Tucker asked.

According to US Attorney Dave Weiss’s statement on Tuesday, Hunter Biden made $1,500,000 in 2017.

We still have no idea what the hell Hunter actually does for a living (aside from his influence peddling scheme with “The Big Guy”).

WATCH: