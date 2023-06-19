“I Have Every Right to Have Those Boxes” – Trump Hits Back as Bret Baier Attacks Him For Storing Presidential Records at Mar-a-Lago (VIDEO)

President Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier to discuss the federal indictment and Biden’s weaponized DOJ.

Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents investigation.

The National Archives began harassing Trump in January 2022 about the boxes of records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Joe Biden then paved the way for his Justice Department to arrest his political opponent after he retroactively revoked Trump’s executive privilege.

Biden revoking Trump’s executive privilege opened the door for the former president to be subpoenaed – the subpoena then opened the door for the Justice Department to charge Trump with federal crimes.

Bret Baier attacked Trump for storing presidential records at his Florida home.

Trump, a former US president, had every right to store presidential records at his Florida estate after he left the White House.

Bret Baier attacked Trump during the interview and repeated CNN talking points.

“The only way NARA could ever get this stuff, this back would be to say please, please, please could we have it back,” Trump said.

“They did ask for it,” Bret Baier said.

“No, we were talking,” Trump said (crosstalk).

“They said can you give the documents back and then they went to the DOJ to subpoena you to give the documents back,” Baier replied.

Trump highlighted the fact that NARA had never taken action on a former president before. .

“Why not just hand them over then?” Baier said.

“Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I very was busy as you’ve sort of seen,” he said.

Brett Baier accused Trump of storing “Iran war plans” at Mar-a-Lago.

“Not that I know of,” Trump said.

“I have every right to have those boxes,” Trump said.

Trump is correct.

