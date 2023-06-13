JUST IN: President Trump Arrives at Miami Courthouse For Arraignment, Surrenders to Federal Custody (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday afternoon departed Mar-a-Lago en route to the federal courthouse in Miami for his arraignment.

Trump’s motorcade departed the Doral, Florida golf club.

Trump supporters lined the streets and cheered as the former president’s motorcade drove by.

BREAKING: Former Pres. Trump departs from his Doral, Florida, golf club for his Miami federal courthouse appearance.

Trump arrived to the Miami courthouse for his arraignment to cheers from supporters.

Trump surrendered to federal custody after he arrived to the Miami courthouse.

President Trump will plead not guilty to the charges, according to his attorneys.

President Trump last week was indicted on 37 counts in Jack Smith’s investigation into presidential records stored at Mar-a-Lago.

31 counts for willful retention of national defense information and other process crimes stemming from note memorialized by Trump’s attorney.

According to ABC News, Trump is not expected to be handcuffed and no mugshot will be taken.

Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over President Trump’s arraignment at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday – Not Aileen Cannon.

Goodman banned cameras inside the courtroom.