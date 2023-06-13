Trump Arraignment: Judge Bans Cameras Inside Courtroom

by


Trump in Manhattan court

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman late Monday evening denied a motion to allow cameras in the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment.

Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over President Trump’s arraignment at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday – Not Aileen Cannon.

CNN, ABC News, AP, CBS News and others filed a motion to allow photography inside of the Miami courthouse.

Goodman banned cameras inside the courtroom.

“The ‘special proceedings’ term referenced in the Local Rule is analogized to a proceeding akin to a naturalization proceeding,” Goodman wrote in the filing. “Tomorrow’s proceedings are undoubtedly ‘special’ in that they are genuinely historic and of huge importance, but they are not in any way similar to a naturalization proceeding.”

“The motion does not cite any case or legal authority which would support the view that photographs are permitted tomorrow because the first appearance and arraignment are ‘special proceedings,’ as that term is used in the rule,” he added.

Judge Goodman also made it clear in his ruling that he will only be involved in Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday which is why he felt it was not appropriate to rule on what happens in future proceedings.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman denied a motion by various media companies to allow cameras inside the federal courthouse in Miami, Florida, for former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday.

The late Monday filing by Goodman denied the argument by the media companies that the court appearance by Trump is a “special proceeding” and therefore regular rules on recording would be followed.

Goodman cited rule 77.1 for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida as a basis not to allow photography, with the rule only allowing exceptions for “special proceedings” or “following a declaration of a local, state, or national emergency.”

“All forms of equipment or means of photographing, audio- or video-recording, broadcasting or televising within the environs of any place of holding court in the District, including courtrooms, chambers, adjacent rooms, hallways, doorways, stairways, elevators or offices of supporting personnel, whether the Court is in session or at recess, is prohibited,” the rule said.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.