Trump Arraignment: Judge Bans Cameras Inside Courtroom

Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman late Monday evening denied a motion to allow cameras in the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment.

Judge Jonathan Goodman will preside over President Trump’s arraignment at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday – Not Aileen Cannon.

CNN, ABC News, AP, CBS News and others filed a motion to allow photography inside of the Miami courthouse.

Goodman banned cameras inside the courtroom.

“The ‘special proceedings’ term referenced in the Local Rule is analogized to a proceeding akin to a naturalization proceeding,” Goodman wrote in the filing. “Tomorrow’s proceedings are undoubtedly ‘special’ in that they are genuinely historic and of huge importance, but they are not in any way similar to a naturalization proceeding.”

“The motion does not cite any case or legal authority which would support the view that photographs are permitted tomorrow because the first appearance and arraignment are ‘special proceedings,’ as that term is used in the rule,” he added.

Judge Goodman also made it clear in his ruling that he will only be involved in Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday which is why he felt it was not appropriate to rule on what happens in future proceedings.

