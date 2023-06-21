Trump-Appointed Judge Who Previously Donated to Hillary Clinton, McCain and Romney Assigned to Hunter Biden Case

The Hunter Biden case was assigned to a Trump-appointed federal judge who previously donated to Hillary Clinton’s failed 2008 campaign.

Federal district Judge Maryellen Noreika will oversee the Justice Department’s case against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges in a sweetheart deal given by his corrupt father’s Justice Department after a five year investigation.

As far as the gun charge – A FELONY – Hunter Biden won’t even be pleading to that crime.

Prosecutors went easy on Hunter and handled the gun charge as a “diversion case.”

Judge Noreika will have to approve of the plea deal.

Noreika, a former Delaware patent lawyer, was nominated by Trump in 2018.

“Under the Senate’s so-called blue slip tradition, nominees for district court seats must have the support of the home state senators to move forward.” – CNN reported.

Noreika previously donated to Hillary Clinton, Mitt Romney and John McCain.

“On the presidential level, she gave $1,000 to then-New York Sen. Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign for the Democratic nomination. She later donated $2,300 to the eventual 2008 Republican nominee, then-Arizona Sen. John McCain. She donated to the subsequent GOP nominee as well, giving $2,500 to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign in 2012.” CNN reported.

CNN reported: