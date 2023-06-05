Transgender Inmate in Minnesota to be Transferred to Women’s Prison, Get Surgery, and Awarded $495,000 in Discrimination Lawsuit Settlement

A Minnesota transgender inmate will be transferred to a women’s prison and undergo a vaginoplasty as part of a settlement agreement in a discrimination lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections (DOC).

Christina Lusk, 57, is scheduled to be transferred to the women’s facility in Shakopee next week. He is the first Minnesota inmate to be relocated to a different prison based on gender identity.

According to reports from local affiliate FOX 9, the settlement, announced last week, includes a financial compensation of $495,000 to be awarded to Lusk, which includes about $250,000 in legal fees.

In addition to the monetary settlement, the Minnesota DOC has agreed to strengthen its policies surrounding transgender inmates, including medical treatment and the right of transgender or gender non-conforming individuals to request a facility that corresponds with their gender identity.

“Everybody needs to come together in unity and embrace positive change. I believe we have made a big step toward allowing people to express who they truly are, and bring some sort of peace and happiness to their lives,” Lusk said in response to the settlement released by Gender Justice.

“This journey has brought extreme challenges, and I have endured so much. My hope is that nobody has to go through the same set of circumstances. I relied on my faith, and I never gave up hope. I can truly say that I am a strong, proud, transgender woman, and my name is Christina Lusk,” Lusk added.

