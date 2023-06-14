“Today We Witness the Most Evil and Heinous Crime in History of Our Country – Another Attempt to Rig and Steal an Election” – GLOVES OFF! Trump BLASTS Biden and Marxist Thugs After Arraignment (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke on Tuesday night for the first time following his arraignment in Miami, Florida on junk charges by the Biden regime.
President Trump is the leading contender in the 2024 election with more support than any Republican or Democrat.
Trump took the gloves off tonight. He did not hold back.
President Trump: Thank you very much. Thank you. It’s great honor to have you here. And today we witness the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch. A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty right in the middle of a presidential election in which he is losing very badly.
This is called election interference. And is yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election. More importantly, it’s a political persecution, like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation. This day will go down and infamy, and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly, the president who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy.
But they will fail, and we will win bigger and better than ever before.