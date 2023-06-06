Three Years After the Damage Is Done – Big Tech Rolls Back ‘Misinformation’ Measures on 2020 Election and COVID Vaccines

It’s June 2023. Big Tech announced this week that they are rolling back “misinformation” measures on the 2020 election and COVID policies.

This comes three years after the COVID pandemic and nearly three years after the massively controversial 2020 presidential election.

NOW you can discuss these subjects on social media. And if you lost your account years ago when you questioned the regime, tough luck.

Is anyone going to fall for this? We now know that websites like The Gateway Pundit and others CORRECTLY reported on:

** The actual COVID mortality rate

** The real dangers to children – more will drown than die from COVID

** The effectiveness of masks on healthy people

** The random 6 foot distancing rule

** The lab origins of the COVID virus

** The dangers of the vaccine

** The effectiveness of Hydroxychloroquine

** The effectiveness of Ivermectin

** Ivermectin use in humans and animals

We could go on and on…

The Gateway Pundit reporting was accurate and timely. We could have helped saved tens of thousands of lives. But the regime and Big Tech shut us down.

We also led the coverage of the controversial 2020 election. And we still stand by our reporting.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/worked-not-twice-five-ways-democrats-cheating-stealing-2022-election-like-2020/

Now the Tech Giants are allowing users to speak freely on the 2020 election and COVID policy.

What wicked people.

AXIOS reported:

Ahead of the 2024 election cycle, the world’s largest tech companies are walking back policies meant to curb misinformation around COVID-19 and the 2020 election. Why it matters: Social media platforms are arguing that the risk of harm no longer outweighs the benefits of political dialogue, drawing concerns from lawmakers and consumer advocacy leaders. Driving the news: YouTube last week confirmed that it will reverse its election integrity policy to leave up content that says fraud, errors or glitches occurred in the 2020 presidential election. YouTube established the policy in December 2020, after enough states had certified the 2020 election results.

The company said in a statement that leaving the policy in place may have the effect of “curtailing political speech without meaningfully reducing the risk of violence or other real-world harm.” Meta on Monday reinstated the Instagram account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was removed from the platform in 2021 for posting misinformation about COVID. That content, Meta said at the time, violated its COVID misinformation rules. Meta also removed the Instagram and Facebook accounts for Kennedy’s nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense. Those accounts remain banned.

Meta’s spokesperson said that it reinstated the account because “he is now an active candidate for president of the United States.”

Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former president John F. Kennedy and a prominent anti-vaccination voice, announced his bid to take on President Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary. Kennedy Jr. tweeted last week complaining about being unable to register any Instagram accounts.

Read the rest here.

Apparently, the Tech Giants see this as a noble gesture. What awful people.