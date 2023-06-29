“This is Not a Normal Court” – Joe Biden Viciously Attacks Supreme Court Following Affirmative Action Decision (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday viciously attacked the Supreme Court after it crushed the racist ‘Affirmative Action’ policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in the Harvard case with liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson opting out.

The high court ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case.

The conservative justices said the race-based affirmative action policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, CNBC reported.

Joe Biden delivered brief remarks on the Supreme Court’s historic decision to strike down affirmative action before he departed for New York.

“We cannot let this decision be the last word,” Biden said.

“Is this a rogue court?” a reporter shouted.

“This is not a normal court,” Biden said as he shuffled away.

WATCH: