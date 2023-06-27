“This Is the Final Battle – With You at My Side We Will Demolish the Deep State” – President Trump Throws Down the Gauntlet in Historic New Hampshire Speech (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke on Tuesday morning in Concord, New Hampshire at the Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon.

It was another historic speech by America’s favorite president.

During the speech President Trump threw down the gauntlet – “This is the Final Battle!”

President Trump: The USA is a mess. Our economy is crashing. Inflation is out of control. China, Russia, Iran, North Korea have formed together as a menacing and destructive coalition. Our currency is crashing and will soon no longer be the world standard. The way it’s going, we’re going to lose. Our currency is the world standard, which will be the single greatest defeat for this country in 200 years. That will be catastrophe. It won’t happen with me. Not even a chance. Just like Russia would never have invaded Ukraine, and China would not have even thought about Taiwan. As I said, if you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would have never done the destruction to our country as Crooked Joe Biden and the Biden administration have done… I think surviving for another year is very tough. It’s going so bad so fast…

…It’s totally crazy what’s going on. Our country has such a chance and such an opportunity. I don’t believe it can survive another four years…

…But this is the final battle. This is really the final battle with you at my side. We will demolish the deep state. We will expel the sick, crazy. Warmongers they are warmongers from our government. And by the way, peace through strength. Don’t forget, I built the greatest military in the world. New jets. Knew everything. Everything was great. Then they gave 85 billion of it away. But even that’s peanuts compared to what we did. I gave Ukraine the anti tank missiles that they shot called Javelins. Obama gave them sheets. They say, oh, Trump was very nice. Or I was the one that said about Russia, you’re not going to build the pipeline. I stopped the pipeline when Biden came in. He came in and he said, yes, they can build the pipeline going to Germany and all parts of Europe. And nobody was tougher on Russia. Nobody was tougher on China. And yet I got along with them. And that’s a good thing, not a bad thing. But we wouldn’t have had a world war, and we wouldn’t have had these other wars, and we wouldn’t have had the conflict. And we could very well end up in a world war. And this would be a nuclear war. A war the likes of which this is not two army tanks running around shooting at each other.