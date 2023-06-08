This Is BIG! 74% of Voters Say Joe Biden Should Debate His Democrat Challengers

A new Rassmussen poll finds that 74% of likely voters believe Joe Biden should debate his primary opponents. Biden’s approval rating is currently at a dismal 44% among voters. This is with a legacy media that is fully supportive of Biden and blocks any news that may be detrimental to his standing with the American people.

The latest poll is good news for Robert Kennedy, Jr. who is pulling at 20 percent among Democrats and who has the support of millions of independent and GOP voters.

Rasmussen Reported:

Although some Democrats have denounced President Joe Biden’s challengers for his party’s 2024 nomination as “fringe candidates,” voters overwhelmingly want Biden to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 74% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Biden should debate his Democratic challengers on national television. Just 17% don’t think Biden should debate Kennedy and Williamson.

