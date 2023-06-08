This Is BIG! 74% of Voters Say Joe Biden Should Debate His Democrat Challengers

A new Rassmussen poll finds that 74% of likely voters believe Joe Biden should debate his primary opponents. Biden’s approval rating is currently at a dismal 44% among voters. This is with a legacy media that is fully supportive of Biden and blocks any news that may be detrimental to his standing with the American people.

The latest poll is good news for Robert Kennedy, Jr. who is pulling at 20 percent among Democrats and who has the support of millions of independent and GOP voters.

Rasmussen Reported: