Texas Power Grid Asks Customers to Cut Electricity Use as Blistering Heat Wave Scorches the South

Texas power grid operator ERCOT on Tuesday asked customers to voluntarily cut electricity use between 4-8 pm CT as a blistering heat wave scorches the South.

Temperatures have soared to 115+ degrees with the heat index in parts of Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

“ERCOT has issued a Voluntary Conservation Notice for today from 4–8 p.m. due to extreme heat & forecasted record demand. Texans are asked to voluntarily reduce electric use, if safe to do so. ERCOT is not in emergency operations.” the power grid operator said on Tuesday.

ERCOT asked customers to take the following steps to cut electricity use:

  • Raise thermostats by a degree or two
  • Avoid using large appliances i.e., washer/dryer etc
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances
  • Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off during peak hours
  • Commercial Businesses: Turn off any lights an office equipment when space not in use
  • Commercial Businesses: Turn off air-conditioning outside of business hours
