Texas Delivers First Busload of Illegal Aliens to Los Angeles in Response to Border Crisis

In a bold move, Texas has sent the first busload of illegal immigrants to Los Angeles, California, a sanctuary city.
Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Wednesday night that the first group of 40 illegal immigrants had been transported to Los Angeles. This action is part of his comprehensive plan to alleviate the immigration burden that small border towns in Texas are facing.
The Governor highlighted that these towns are bearing the brunt of the migrant influx due to Biden’s reluctance to secure the border.
“As a sanctuary city, Los Angeles is a popular destination for migrants, especially now that city leaders have confirmed its sanctuary status,” Governor Abbott said.
He went on to add that until Biden takes steps to secure the border, Texas will continue to provide relief to its border communities by transporting migrants to cities that have openly declared their sanctuary status.
The immigrants were dropped off at the Los Angeles’ Union Station and cared for by city agencies and charitable organizations. However, their country of origin remains unclear.
Following the arrival of the immigrants, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement indicating that city departments had been instructed to prepare to accept migrants from out of state. This directive came in response to Republican governors’ recent actions of sending illegal aliens to Democratic states.
Karen Bass criticized the decision by Texas to transport illegal immigrants to her city, calling it a political stunt that uses humans as pawns for personal gain.
Bass’s response is puzzling considering her city’s self-declared sanctuary status, a designation meant to provide protection and refuge for migrants. It begs the question – why is a city, which has asserted its commitment to safeguarding the rights of migrants, now taking issue with receiving them? It seems a contradiction to claim to support the well-being of migrants while simultaneously expressing displeasure at their arrival.
Mayor Karen Bass today issued the following statement:
“It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games.
“This evening, more than 40 people were sent by the Governor of Texas to our City of Los Angeles.
“Shortly after I took office, I directed City Departments to begin planning in the event Los Angeles was on the receiving end of a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of.
“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us. Now, it’s time to execute our plan. Our emergency management, police, fire and other departments were able to find out about the incoming arrival while the bus was on its way and were already mobilized along with nonprofit partners before the bus arrived.
“Los Angeles is not a city motivated by hate or fear and we absolutely will not be swayed or moved by petty politicians playing with human lives. We are a city that seeks to treat all people with dignity and compassion and we will continue to work closely with non-profit organizations, including the L.A. Welcomes Collective, as well as with our County, State and Federal partners.
“For everything that we do, we will continue to lock arms and we will continue to lead. And we will always put people’s health and wellbeing over politics.