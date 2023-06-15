Texas Delivers First Busload of Illegal Aliens to Los Angeles in Response to Border Crisis

In a bold move, Texas has sent the first busload of illegal immigrants to Los Angeles, California, a sanctuary city.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced Wednesday night that the first group of 40 illegal immigrants had been transported to Los Angeles. This action is part of his comprehensive plan to alleviate the immigration burden that small border towns in Texas are facing.

The Governor highlighted that these towns are bearing the brunt of the migrant influx due to Biden’s reluctance to secure the border.

“As a sanctuary city, Los Angeles is a popular destination for migrants, especially now that city leaders have confirmed its sanctuary status,” Governor Abbott said.

He went on to add that until Biden takes steps to secure the border, Texas will continue to provide relief to its border communities by transporting migrants to cities that have openly declared their sanctuary status.

The immigrants were dropped off at the Los Angeles’ Union Station and cared for by city agencies and charitable organizations. However, their country of origin remains unclear.

Following the arrival of the immigrants, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement indicating that city departments had been instructed to prepare to accept migrants from out of state. This directive came in response to Republican governors’ recent actions of sending illegal aliens to Democratic states.

Karen Bass criticized the decision by Texas to transport illegal immigrants to her city, calling it a political stunt that uses humans as pawns for personal gain.

Bass’s response is puzzling considering her city’s self-declared sanctuary status, a designation meant to provide protection and refuge for migrants. It begs the question – why is a city, which has asserted its commitment to safeguarding the rights of migrants, now taking issue with receiving them? It seems a contradiction to claim to support the well-being of migrants while simultaneously expressing displeasure at their arrival.

