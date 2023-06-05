Tempe Holds First Annual All Ages Drag Show – LGBTQ Rapper Sings About Gay/Anal Sex and Converting Straight Men Gay – Drew Hernandez Video

Tempe, Arizona celebrated its first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featuring gay rapper REALXMAN.

The rapper performed a song promoting gay/anal sex and converting straights to gay. In the audience you can see parents dancing with their children.

This is allowed in Tempe?

Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez was there to capture the performance for TPUSA.

INSANE: Tempe AZ’s first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featured a LGBTQ rapper performing songs about GAY/ANAL SEX and converting straight men GAY through sex acts to a crowd that included INFANTS & CHILDREN LGBTQ ADULTS can be seen dancing along with kids, alcohol was sold pic.twitter.com/KlcaISFUmz — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

Drew Hernandez posted more on REALXMAN.

This is the LGBTQ rapper REALXMAN rapping about GAY/ANAL SEX to INFANTS that the city of Tempe approved His IG promotes the belief that members of the LGBTQ community are Divine Beings and should be revered as such Watch: https://t.co/bwLdqEDwsF Event Details:… pic.twitter.com/aSum3KNYR9 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 5, 2023

Here is another video from REALXMAN that is posted on his website. Talking about ejaculation…

Is this guy really a family friendly entertainer?