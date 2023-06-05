Tempe Holds First Annual All Ages Drag Show – LGBTQ Rapper Sings About Gay/Anal Sex and Converting Straight Men Gay – Drew Hernandez Video

Tempe, Arizona celebrated its first annual ALL AGES “Pride Party” featuring gay rapper REALXMAN.

The rapper performed a song promoting gay/anal sex and converting straights to gay. In the audience you can see parents dancing with their children.

This is allowed in Tempe?

Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez was there to capture the performance for TPUSA.

Drew Hernandez posted more on REALXMAN.

Here is another video from REALXMAN that is posted on his website. Talking about ejaculation…

Is this guy really a family friendly entertainer?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

