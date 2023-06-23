Teacher Union Head Randi Weingarten Appointed to DHS School Safety Board for Some Reason

Randi Weingarten, the head of the largest teacher union in the country, has been appointed to the Department of Homeland Security School Safety Board.

Weingarten has no known expertise in security, so the appointment is a bit confusing.

Furthermore, Weingarten is largely responsible for keeping schools closed during the pandemic, despite her efforts to rewrite history.

FOX News reports:

Mayorkas puts controversial union chief Randi Weingarten on DHS academic council Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced this week that Randi Weingarten, the controversial head of the American Federation of Teachers union, will be one of the new members of a DHS academic council. Mayorkas announced that Weingarten will be one of 20 new members on the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council. According to a press release, the council was formed last year and “will provide strategic and actionable recommendations to the Secretary on campus safety and security, improved coordination, research priorities, hiring, and more.” “Leaders of our academic institutions and campus life have a great deal to offer in helping us counter the evolving and emerging threats to the homeland,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “The Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council’s insights into strategic research, innovation, career development, and partnership opportunities for the Department will support our mission to safeguard the American people, and help our country think through and prepare for whatever threats lie ahead.

How does this appointment make any sense?

Randi Weingarten has gone from dictating the CDC’s school reopening guidance to now advising the Department of Homeland Security on how to keep students safe. Randi should have NO role in the government. The Biden Admin puts teachers unions over parents every single time. https://t.co/fFWjJxnB6R — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) June 22, 2023

Few Americans have done more damage than Randi Weingarten. She put politics & powerful interest groups over kids and pushed school lockdowns that led to the worst learning loss in decades. So of course, the Biden administration is giving her a promotion.https://t.co/eLD90wa6GT — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) June 22, 2023

Randi Weingarten chose appeasing teacher unions over getting students back in the classroom during the pandemic. Now, math and reading scores for the Nation’s 13-year-olds are at the worst decline in decades. Why is DHS rewarding bad policy? https://t.co/Rg0IBd0mgA — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) June 21, 2023

No one in this government is held accountable. In fact, people who fail often fail upwards.

How else can this appointment be explained?