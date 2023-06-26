Strong Sulfur-Like Odor Spreading Throughout Northwest Indiana Reportedly Due to Natural Gas Leak

On Sunday night, residents of multiple counties in Northwest Indiana noticed a strong sulfur smell, reportedly due to natural gas leak, according to Michigan City Fire Department.

The pungent odor has prompted numerous calls to 911 from concerned citizens.

The Michigan City Fire Department was among the first to report on the situation, posting an advisory at 5:06 p.m. citing a suspected natural gas leak in Porter County.

“Due to a natural gas leak in Porter County, you may notice a heavy smell of gas outdoors throughout Michigan City. This issue has been reported and crews are working to get it resolved,” Michigan City Fire Department wrote in a press release.

“The natural gas leak has not yet been repaired. You may still smell a heavy gas odor in the Michigan City and Long Beach areas. Please do not call this in to 911. The issue has been reported and crews are working to get it resolved,” the department added.

In the neighboring town of Chesterton, the police department confirmed that fire and police departments in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties had been alerted to “a presence of a sulfur-like odor spreading across Northwest Indiana.”

“It is suspected that the smell originated in the vicinity of the oil refinery/steel mills located in Lake County,” Chestertib Police Department wrote.

“Currently, there is no immediate threat to public safety. Therefore, we kindly request that individuals refrain from contacting their local dispatch centers regarding the odor, as they are already receiving a high volume of calls concerning this matter. It is essential to keep the emergency 911 lines available for those experiencing active emergencies.”

BNN reported: