“Strategic Destruction”- Former Employee and Whistleblower Alleges to Know Why Bud Light Executives Put Dylan Mulvaney’s Face on Cans

An anonymous former employee has come forward as a whistleblower and alleged that Bud Light’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney was a strategic move to undermine the company. He also has a strong theory as to why they wanted to do this.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the beer brand made a conscious decision to shove Dylan Mulvaney in America’s face back in April. Conservatives promptly launched a boycott of the beer brand, resulting Bud Light’s sales completely cratering over the course of several weeks.

Sales have plummeted so badly that the company recently lost its number-one position in America to Modelo.

As the New York Post reported, the whistleblower spoke exclusively to OutKick’s Tomi Lahren and said that employees were completely bewildered why management would push the radical left’s pro-trans agenda:

Employees expressed the fact that they were shocked. Why would they do this? What were they thinking?’ Especially now. This is the worst, it’s like the worst time yet, the best timing yet if a company were trying to change the way it operates from a corporate level. Many of us are talking about that like they planned it in a way, like a strategic destruction of Bud Light.

Lahren then asked for clarification:

You’re telling me that you think that Bud Light knew this Dylan Mulvaney partnership was going to be a disaster, watched it become a disaster and then almost sat back and let it happen? “Because in some way the tanking of that brand would allow them to rejuvenate it somehow or resurrect it, reorder it?”

The former employee affirmed this and then explained that after Bud Light was bought by InBev, a Belgian brewing company, they started to take advantage of the employees ostensibly because sales were falling.

When the company was bought over by InBev, a lot of things changed from when it was owned by Anheuser-Busch. You know, it’s an American brand.

He went to that the company previously offered many quality benefits prior to its purchase by InBev.