Steve Bannon UNLEASHED on Weakling Republicans – “I Care About What’s Happening to the Country! – BOOM! That is What It Is! BOOM! That is What It Is!” (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon BELTED OUT to the War Room audience on Thursday what all of us have been thinking. ENOUGH TALK- WE WANT TO SEE SOME ACTION!

MAGA Republicans are SICK AND TIRED of supporting Dead-Weight Republicans afraid of their shadows. Meanwhile we have lost our country to open Communists who are filing bogus lawsuits against candidate Trump every other day, are destroying our economy, obliterating our foreign presence, stealing elections, and jailing MAGA protesters for several months for WALKING INSIDE the US Capitol!

Where are the Men? Where are the Women?

Steve Bannon NAILED IT today!

Steve Bannon: Haven’t you sat through enough years of this? Haven’t we sat through and seen how they roll? And you wonder why people are not going to knock on doors? Or the small donors, the donations are down? Is there some disconnect here? People are tired of it. You just gave Biden $6.8 trillion and a $2 trillion deficit this year. $2 trillion put on our kids and our grandkids! You gave it to him. Gave it to him. You don’t have a little bit of cash in that to hire a staff and get 50 hammers, get 50 killers up there? This is all performative and it’s all a joke. You should be able to sit there and tell Catsimatidis on this date, they did this thing and this is where the money went. And yes, Catsimatidis is right? The taxes, maybe that’s how you get them, like Al Capone. I don’t care about the taxes right now. The whistleblowers are saying something fundamental. What? Catsimatidis in his own kind of street common sense. He’s got sister and goes, hey, I don’t care about that. I care about what’s happening to the country. Have they sold the country out to the Chinese Communist Party? And can you point to that? And when Steve Doocey is trying to brace you up because Rupert is saying, hey, brace them up. You got to sit there, and go b-dee, b-dee, b-dee, b-dee. BOOM! This is what it is. BOOM! That is what it is. BOOM! That is what it is. And if you can’t do that, then move aside and let’s get somebody out there that can do it. The country is being sold out every second of every day.

Full video here.