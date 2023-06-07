Steve Bannon Subpoenaed by Jack Smith in DC Special Counsel Witch Hunt

The Jack Smith Special Councel subpoenaed former Trump Campaign Manager and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in their ongoing witch hunt of President Trump.
Smith is trying to build a case from nothing and is harassing as many Trump supporters as possible before he releases his “findings.”
This is how Marxist regimes destroy their their political opposition. We are witnessing it today in the United States.
No one is safe.
NBC News reported:
Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., in connection with special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Jan. 6 and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to stay in office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The subpoena, for documents and testimony, was sent out in late May, the sources said. The grand jury investigating Trump’s actions surrounding Jan. 6 and in connection with efforts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power is separate from the grand jury in Miami that heard testimony on Wednesday about Trump’s handling of classified documents.
A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment. Bannon’s attorney Harlan Protass declined to comment.