Southern Poverty Law Center Director Who Added Conservative Parent Organizations to “Hate Group Map” Met With Biden Counterterrorism Officials

Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) director Susan Corke recently added conservative parent organizations to the SPLC “hate map.” White House visitor logs reveal Corke met with senior Biden officials earlier this year.

Included alongside neo-Nazis and the KKK as “extremist hate groups” are Moms for Liberty, Parents Defending Education and other parent organizations.

The SPLC is a hateful, bigoted, and despicable organization. They’re now attacking and labeling parents who want to have a say in their own kids’ education. Asinine.https://t.co/pVPhBJMR4W — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 6, 2023

The Washington Free Beacon obtained White House visitor logs showing Corke visited the White House on January 6, 2023, and met with National Security Council counterterrorism director John Picarelli. Researchers from American University, who work with SPLC, were also present.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

The SPLC, which itself has faced accusations that it harbors a “systemic culture of racism,” classified the pro-parent organizations as “anti-government groups.” Corke asserted that the parents’ groups serve as the “new battlefront vs inclusivity in schools” and “are rooted in age-old white supremacy.” While it is unclear what Corke discussed in the White House visit, the meeting was held amid growing pressure on the Biden administration to track parents upset by schools’ coronavirus policies and left-wing classroom curricula. Moms for Liberty and Parents Defending Education have emerged as the leading grassroots groups in the movement against mask mandates at schools and curricula that promote critical race theory and transgender issues.

SPLC’s “Year in Hate and Extremism” report claims:

“Schools, especially, have been on the receiving end of ramped-up and coordinated hard-right attacks, frequently through the guise of ‘parents’ rights’ groups.” “These groups were, in part, spurred by the right-wing backlash to COVID-19 public safety measures in schools. But they have grown into an anti-student inclusion movement that targets any inclusive curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination and LGBTQ identities.” “At the forefront of this mobilization is Moms for Liberty, a Florida-based group with vast connections to the GOP that this year the SPLC designated as an extremist group. They can be spotted at school board meetings across the country wearing shirts and carrying signs that declare, ‘We do NOT CO-PARENT with the GOVERNMENT.’”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on documents from FBI whistleblowers revealing the FBI targeted parents who protested CRT and Covid rules, including a mom from “Moms for Liberty.”

The coordination between the Biden Administration and organizations targeting parents is nothing new. In 2021, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to Biden begging him to use federal law enforcement agencies against parents and investigate them for “domestic terrorism and hate crime threats.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland admitted his targeting of parents and classifying parent’s as “domestic terrorists” was not based on facts but on the NSBA letter.