Son of Controversial Former Democratic State Rep. Kills 5 Young Somali Women in a Fatal Car Crash: Report (VIDEO)

The son of a former Democratic state representative has been allegedly involved in a fatal car accident resulting in the deaths of five young Somali women, including a minor.

The incident occurred when an SUV, reportedly speeding, crashed into their vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, Siham Adam, 19, and Sabiriin Ali, 17. These young women were returning from Karmel Mall late Friday evening, June 16, after applying henna for their friend’s wedding when the tragedy happened, Star Tribune reported.

Reports suggest that an SUV, speeding at an approximate 100 mph in an area with a speed limit of 55 mph, ran a red light and hit the victims’ car. At the time of the accident, the SUV was reportedly being pursued by a state trooper.

“According to police, a Minnesota state trooper positioned on I-35 north near 46th Street observed a speeding vehicle around 10:12 p.m. The vehicle immediately exited the highway before a traffic stop could be initiated. The vehicle then ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue, crashing into a car occupied by the five women,” Alpha News reported.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all five victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

While the identity of the SUV driver who caused the fatal crash was not immediately released, two sources have identified him as Derrick John Thompson. Derrick is the son of former DFL State Representative John Thompson.

Sources confirm the suspect in the crash last night that killed five is Derek Thompson. The son of former state rep John Thompson. https://t.co/lsLwumsBsu — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 18, 2023

Derrick was not immediately apprehended following the accident. He was later arrested after being spotted at a Taco Bell. The accused also suffered injuries in the crash and is currently admitted to a hospital.

This was a T-bone crash at Lake St.

It was NOT a pursuit. No lights, no sirens.

The suspect “blew the intersection” and T-boned a vehicle. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) June 17, 2023

According to Meaww, this was not Derrick’s first involvement in a car crash. He was responsible for a car accident in September 2018, which severely injured a pedestrian in Montecito. He pled guilty to the incident and was sentenced to eight years in state prison in 2020.

There was no indication as to when Thompson was released from jail or if the man was placed on parole at any point.