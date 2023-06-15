SoCal: Orange County Bans Pride Flags From Being Flown on County Properties

California – The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to ban pride flags from being flown outside county property, including public parks.
“The motion passed by a slim margin of 3-2 with Supervisors Vicente Sarmiento and Katrina Foley being the two dissenters.” CBS News reported.
Republican Vice Chairman Andrew Do introduced the bill to stop ‘divisive flags’ from being flown on county property.
The Los Angeles Times reported:
Pride flags will not fly at Orange County government-owned properties after a vote Tuesday by the county Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors voted to permit only U.S. government and military-related flags to be flown at county properties, effectively barring Pride flags.
The policy, proposed by Supervisor Andrew Do, stipulates that only flags representing the U.S., state and county, as well as the flag for prisoners of war and military members missing in action, will be raised at county properties, including parks.
Supervisor Katrina Foley, who was against the measure, told The Times on Tuesday that the vote was “part of a larger picture of trying to coalesce a viewpoint together that is not about progress, not about a diverse, inclusive community, but holding on to some remnant of the past that isn’t really reflective of mainstream America.”