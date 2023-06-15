SoCal: Orange County Bans Pride Flags From Being Flown on County Properties

California – The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to ban pride flags from being flown outside county property, including public parks.

“The motion passed by a slim margin of 3-2 with Supervisors Vicente Sarmiento and Katrina Foley being the two dissenters.” CBS News reported.

Republican Vice Chairman Andrew Do introduced the bill to stop ‘divisive flags’ from being flown on county property.

The Los Angeles Times reported: