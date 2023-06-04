Signal Error Blamed for Massive Train Crash in India That Kills Nearly 300 (Video)

On Friday night, a deadly train accident in India killed nearly 300 people and injured 900 more.

According NBC News, a signal error led a train to wrongly change tracks causing the deadly crash.

“The change in the electronic interlocking caused this accident and whoever did it and whatever are the reasons will be known after investigation,” Vaishnaw said in an interview with India’s ANI news agency at the scene of the disaster on Sunday.

A preliminary report signed by railway officials and obtained by NBC News found that a signal was given to the high-speed Coromandel Express to enter the main track line, but that signal was later taken off. The train then entered another line, known as the loop line, and crashed into a goods train parked there.

The incoming Yesvantpur-Howrah Express then crashed into the overturned coaches that had been flipped onto the main line and also derailed, the report said.