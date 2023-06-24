Liberal Utopia Austin, Texas Homeless Map Shows a Shocking 10K Living in Camps

The liberal, anti-police policies in Austin, Texas have had a devastating human toll.

Local filmmaker Jaime Hammonds chronicled the crisis and created a map of the approximately 168 homeless camps around the city that show up to 10,000 living on the streets.

The filmmaker told The New York Post that the camps are far more prevalent that many people are aware, and have encroached on popular tourist destinations, warning that an “even bigger public safety threat could be looming as the sites remain largely unregulated by the Democratic city’s leadership.”

The New York Post reports:

The city of Austin claims police do enforce the camping ban.“When possible, the least intrusive and lowest level of force that achieves voluntary compliance has been a preferred method,” city spokeswoman Jenny LaCoste-Caputo told The Post.“This generally looks like progressive enforcement in practice [going from] verbal warning to citation to custody arrest.” However, violating the camping ban is only a class C misdemeanor, which means the greatest level of enforcement permissible is usually a citation, the city added. The blue city did not address how its own woke policies have exacerbated the homeless problem. With a shortage of nearly 400 officers, only emergency calls that involve life-threatening actions get patched through to 911.

