Several People Killed, Dozens Injured as Juneteenth Celebrations in North Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Washington Turn Bloody

Happy Juneteenth!

Several people were killed and dozens injured as Juneteenth celebrations in North Carolina, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Washington turned bloody.

As TGP reported over the weekend, 23 people were shot, one fatally after a Juneteenth celebration at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Illinois turned violent.

The bloodshed continued across the US.

Two people were killed and three others were injured at a music festival in Washington state after a person shot “randomly into a crowd.” – NBC News reported.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested after a shooting at a Juneteenth festival in Asheville, North Carolina.

Two juveniles suffered serious injuries after shots were fired at the festival at Pack Square Park.

One person was killed and 9 others injured at a Juneteenth celebration in St. Louis.

Two of the injured are teenagers: A 15-year-old and a 19-year-old.

A 17-year-old was killed.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest at a Juneteenth celebration in Akron, Ohio.

According to WJW, the teen was hospitalized with a non-life threatening wound.