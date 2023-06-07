Senator Rand Paul to Release Book About the Fauci Cover-Up

No Republican in government has gone after Anthony Fauci more aggressively than Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, and he is not done yet.

Paul is apparently coming out with a book that will reportedly expose Fauci’s role in the COVID pandemic and the associated cover-up.

Rand Paul is exactly the right person to do this.

RedState reports:

Rand Paul Is Coming out With a Book About the Fauci Coverup and It Will Be Marvelous During a recent interview, Sen. Paul gave a sneak peek of what to expect this fall when the book comes out. From day one, from January 31 of 2020, [former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and former Chief Medical Advisor to the Ppresident Dr. Anthony Fauci] was conspiring with fellow virologists to cover this up because he knew he had been one of the world’s leading advocates of gain of function research for at least a decade. He’s quoted as saying that gain of function research is so important that even if a pandemic breaks out, it’ll be worth the knowledge. He’d been an advocate for a decade. He was an advocate and the chief architect of funding the lab in Wuhan. So he knew from the very beginning if this leak from the lab in Wuhan, that the guilt, the culpability for the pandemic would attach to his horrific decision to fund this lab. And so, no, he’s been trying to cover it up from day one. It’s only in the last six months or so he started saying this “open mind” thing. But no, he’s been part of an elaborate cover-up to make sure that no one ever knew the truth. But we’re going to get to the truth, I promise.

This needs to happen.

I've been on to Tony Fauci from the start. He's misled the country about the origins of the COVID pandemic and shut down scientific dissent. https://t.co/RVbBv4cBeV — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 6, 2023

Did Fauci lie when he said he never funded gain of function research? Well, Daszak certainly thanked Fauci’s NIH for resuming funding for his “gain of function” research. https://t.co/ORtgKssOra — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 30, 2023

This book will do very well.

People want to know the truth.