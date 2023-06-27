Senate Republican Introduces Bill to Keep Pete Buttigieg From Flying Private Jets

Republican Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri introduced a bill on Monday that would prevent Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg from flying on private jets.

As long as this administration continues pushing its climate change agenda on the American public, none of them should be allowed to fly private jets.

Make the left live by the rules they wish to impose on others.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Republican introduces Senate bill to curb Buttigieg’s use of private jets on taxpayer dime Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) is targeting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a bill he introduced in the Senate on Monday, demanding the transportation executive take commercial flights instead of private jets. Schmitt said the legislation would provide more transparency from the Transportation Department and close a loophole in the department’s cost-calculating policy that makes the private jet flights appear cheaper than they actually are. “Secretary Buttigieg seems averse to traveling on the very commercial airlines that his department oversees,” Schmitt told Fox News. “It’s far past time that Secretary Buttigieg travel commercially instead of wasting taxpayer dollars on private jet flights.” The legislation does allow the secretary and other high-ranking transportation officials to use the private jet in emergency situations or if the cost of the flight is at least 5% less than the commercial flight to the same destination. Buttigieg has used private jets operated by the Federal Aviation Administration at least 18 times after he took office in 2020, which are flights paid for by taxpayers, according to a report from Fox last December.

Schmitt should expand his bill to cover Biden’s entire cabinet.

Senate Republican moves to stop Buttigieg from using private jets: 'Wasting taxpayer dollars' https://t.co/Ta90ThPqF6 #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) June 26, 2023

Pete Buttigieg has been wasting taxpayer dollars on private jets. It’s been exposed and it needs to stop. https://t.co/lOw2ONGdZz — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 26, 2023

Make them live by their own rules. All of them.