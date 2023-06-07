Is This Real or the Greatest Prank Ever? Family Alleges Security Camera Captured Creepy Ritual of Two Scantily Clad ‘Witches’ Feasting on Deer Carcass

A nurse and nature enthusiast, Corinea Stanhope, was left horrified after capturing creepy footage of what she described as “two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual'” near her home in Powell River, British Columbia.

The terrifying incident occurred when Stanhope set up a camera to monitor wildlife activity around a deer carcass she had discovered on her property to see if it would attract any animals at night, Mirror reported.

“There was a dead deer so me and my grandpa put up a trail camera to see if we could see animals and we got a bobcat [on camera], which was pretty cool,” Stanhope told the Mirror.

The 36-year-old Canadian resident recounted the moment she and her 76-year-old grandfather, Bob, reviewed the footage and were disturbed by what they witnessed.

“I came the next day and grandpa said he’d got naked people on the camera and I said ‘no you didn’t. Bullsh*t’ so he showed me.”

“I don’t know what the heck was up with that. It really freaked us out, it’s not something you see every day.” Stanhope said.

According to Stanhope, approximately ten minutes after sunset, the camera captured two scantily-clad women, “They looked disheveled. It looks like they have wigs on. One looks like she has blonde hair underneath.”

The two figures were seen approaching the carcass and engaging in strange behavior.

“You can’t really tell from the photos, but the hoof was brought right up to her mouth,” Stanhope explained. “I don’t know if she was kissing it, smelling it, or eating it, but to touch a decaying carcass like that makes me feel sick.”

Stanhope expressed her concerns about the incident taking place just a two-minute walk from her house. She worried about the safety of her horses, as they had exhibited signs of distress in that area.

“The horses always get really spooked and unnerved around that area. I thought they imagined stuff at first, so I didn’t think anything of it. Maybe I believe them now,” she said.

Although initially considering contacting the authorities, Stanhope decided against it after her grandfather pointed out that no laws had been violated. Instead, she took to social media and shared the photos online, sparking a wave of speculation and mixed reactions.