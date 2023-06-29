SCOTUS Evacuated Over ‘Suspicous Package’ Hours After Historic Ruling on Affirmative Action

The Supreme Court on Thursday was evacuated over a ‘suspicious package’ just hours after it ruled against affirmative action at colleges.

One person was taken into custody.

The Supreme Court crushed the racist ‘Affirmative Action’ policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday.

The US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in the Harvard case with liberal justice Ketanji Brown Jackson opting out.

The high court ruled 6-3 in the University of North Carolina case.

“We are assisting the Supreme Court Police with a suspicious package. Out of an abundance of caution, we are also helping keep the area clear. We cannot provide further information about another agency’s case, but we will keep the community updated about our involvement.” US Capitol Police said on Thursday afternoon.

The Capitol Police later reopened the roads around the area.