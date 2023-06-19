Russian General Says U.S. Preparing to Use Mosquito-Filled Drones in Ukraine

The same Russian General who presented alleged documentation of a U.S. biological weapons program in Ukraine , now says America is preparing to use drones filled with malaria infected mosquitos against Russian forces in Eastern Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov , Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the RF Armed Forces, made his claims in a video that is now circulating widely on social media.

“The flooding of the Kherson region planned by the Kiev regime can complicate the situation, including arbovirus infections,” Kirillov explains in the video, “After a drop in the water level, the formation of diseases transmitted by mosquitoes is possible.”

Kirillov goes on to present alleged documentation that the United States has formulated a plan with partners in Ukraine to “use infected vectors” through a “patented drone, designed to spread infected mosquitos in the air.”

Although Kirillov allegations may seem somewhat unbelievable, insects have a long and storied history in military operations.

In light of publicly available Defense Advanced Projects Agency discussion regarding “insect allies”, it’s certainly not a stretch to surmise the Pentagon might be interested in exploring new methods of utilizing insects in the theater of war.

Even though the use of entomological weapons is currently prohibited by the Biological and Toxic Weapons Convention of 1972, it could easily be argued that such prohibitions only apply to honest state actors —nobody follows the rules once the shooting starts. Any arguments as to responsibility aside, it’s not as though war crimes haven’t been committed in eastern Ukraine.

After the recent destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in Kherson, low-lying areas on the eastern side of the Dniper River are flooded and turning into a swamp — leaving the region ripe for a new twist on an ancient type of warfare.

As both sides of the current conflict struggle to establish dominance (without resorting to the use of tactical nukes), entomological weapons may present an opportunity for hostile actors to cripple their enemies — while simultaneously maintaining the appearance of compliance with international law.