Ron DeSantis Responds to Deranged Heckler Calling Him a “F**king Fascist” for Protecting Children – Crowd Erupts in Applause (VIDEO)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis put a deranged heckler in her place with an epic response after she called him a fascist for protecting children.

DeSantis was at a campaign event in Lexington, South Carolina when the incident occurred. According to Fox News, he was discussing the rights parents have to protect their children from sexualization in Florida schools.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, DeSantis bravely followed through last year by signing the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (falsely dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill).

The legislation states that “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Common-sense Americans agree with DeSantis on protecting innocent children from being forcibly sexualized by groomers. But people rising up against such debauchery presents a mortal threat to the radical left’s agenda.

This explains why a liberal heckler who infiltrated the DeSantis event responded by shouting:

The right to health care, to their kid’s health care, you’re a f**king fascist. We say gay!

The crowd roundly booed the out-of-control woman. Once the booing ceased, DeSantis unleashed the fire.

Well, thank you. We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids! We’re going to make sure to do it right!

After DeSantis put the heckler in her place, the crowd erupted in raucous applause afterward.

WATCH:

MUST WATCH: Crowd goes wild as @RonDeSantis ROASTS an enraged leftist who disrupted his speech. “We're not gonna let you impose an agenda on our kids. We're gonna stand up for our kids! …. Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat EVERY SINGLE DAY” pic.twitter.com/pZHXkARZxK — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 2, 2023

As the deranged woman was being removed from the event, DeSantis continued his tour de force.

Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy. We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch.

Whether you love DeSantis or not, this is exactly how you shut up woke leftists. Always stand your ground and never give an inch.