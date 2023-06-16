Robert Kennedy Jr. on Joe Rogan: “I’m Aware of Danger” of CIA Assassination

The world’s most popular podcaster Joe Rogan spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who noted he is “aware of the danger” his life may be in jeopardy after suspecting the CIA of assassinating his uncle John F. Kennedy.

“What do you think happens when you get into office? You’re talking about your uncle, who was assassinated, and you believe the intelligence agencies were part of that. What happens to you?” Rogan asked.

“Well, I’ve gotta be careful. I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it — at all… but I’m not stupid about it. And I take precautions.”

Kennedy called the evidence of CIA involvement in the assassination of his uncle “overwhelming” and “beyond a reasonable doubt at this point”, citing the book JFK and the Unspeakable by James Douglass.

Rogan and Kennedy also discussed the book “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths” by Wall Street player Ed Dowd, for which Kennedy wrote the introduction: Dowd “saw the 2008 crash coming because he’s a numbers guy. He sees the world in terms of numbers”, Kennedy said.

“During the pandemic, he had no early exposure to the medical freedom movement. He just started seeing data that made no sense to him. A lot of those was the ‘all-cause mortality’ deaths. He started seeing people dying after vaccination that shouldn’t have been dying. Kids on the ballfields, athletes. He was looking at these non-conventional data sources, insurance industry data that showed excess deaths spiking after the vaccine all over the world.”

“One part of the book has maybe a thousand photos of local newspapers reporting athletes dying on playing fields”; Kennedy said. “These stories never made the national news. But the local paper were covering them… It’s sickening, these beautiful children who were dying on the playing field.”

According to Kennedy, 15 million Americans sought medical help after getting an mRNA “vaccine”.

