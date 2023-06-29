RFK Jr. During Town Hall: “I’m Proud President Trump Likes Me” (VIDEO)

NewsNation hosted a Town Hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday night where voters from New Hampshire, Illinois, and South Carolina asked the Democratic presidential candidate his position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, opioid crisis, inflation, Trump and much more.

The Town hall was moderated by NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas.

Within the first 20 minutes of the Town hall, Vargas told Kennedy “You say that your a Democrat but you are getting a lot of support from leading voices on the right like Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Former President Trump.”

Vargas followed up her statement by asking Kennedy “This week former President Trump said about you, Kennedy is smart and is a common sense guy. What kind of man do you think Donald Trump is?”

RFK Jr. responded to her question by saying “Here’s what I’m not going to do in this race. I’m not going to attack other people personally. Want I’m trying to do in this race is to bring people together.”

He continued by sharing a story about how his father former Attorney General Robert Kennedy in the last days of his life was able to build unity among people on both sides of the aisle.

RFK Jr. concluded his answer by saying “I’m proud that President Trump likes me. Even though I don’t agree with him on most of his issues because I don’t want to alienate people I want to bring people together.”

During his Town Hall Kennedy made it very clear that he was in it to win it and will not support the Democratic Nominee if he doesn’t win.

When asked by Elizabeth Vargas whether he will “pledge to support whoever the Democratic nominee is,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responds, “Oh, of course, I’m not gonna do that.” That seems unlikely to endear him to Democrat voters, even those who aren’t thrilled with the idea of a second Biden term. My “plan is to win this election and I don’t have a Plan B,” Kennedy says.