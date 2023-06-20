REVEALED: Biden Regime Heavily Funding “Subversive” Midwest Group Scheming to Transition Innocent Children Without Their Parents’ Consent

The Regime and their fellow travelers are coming for your children and want to make sure you are kept in the dark.

The Daily Mail on Monday revealed that a group of self-described subversive Midwest educators met online this week for a four-hour workshop. The website viewed a video showing the so-called educators offering ideas on how to help transition children at school without parental knowledge or consent.

The educators harshly criticized efforts by GOP lawmakers to protect children and discussed ways to circumvent these laws. They also used their meeting to push gender ideology garbage and discuss how increase bathroom and sports team access for trans kids.

The teachers belong to a group called the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center (MAP). Guess who is funding this evil group that wants to mutilate your children behind your back?

It’s Biden’s corrupt Department of “Education” (DOE) and the amount of money is big. MAP has received over $8 million in funding from the DOE and operates across several states, including: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

According to the Daily Mail, One educator, Kimberly Martin, discussed how she is personally working to keep gender changes a secret from parents. Martin serves as the DEI coordinator for Royal Oak Schools in Greater Detroit, Michigan.

We’re working with our record-keeping system so that certain screens can’t be seen by the parents. If there’s a nickname in there, we’re trying to hide.

One conservative Twitter user described the report as “shocking.”

SHOCKING: the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance center (MAP), which is funded by the Department of Education, was caught on a zoom meeting talking about ways to help children transition and keep it from their parents! The Live video reported by DailyMail had teachers from… pic.twitter.com/QpKfvcxwKh — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 20, 2023

Elon Musk seemed surprised as well and asked Community Notes to weigh in.

Is this accurate @CommunityNotes? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2023

Community Notes did not do a fact check probably because the report is accurate.