Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt Proposes Making July ‘American Pride Month’

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas has proposed making July ‘American Pride’ month.

The time has come for an idea like this.

Many Americans have begun to wonder why gay pride gets a whole month while American veterans get a single day.

The Blaze reports:

Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt proposes celebrating ‘American Pride Month’ in July While proponents of the LGBT movement spend each June celebrating their radical agenda, freshman Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas is proposing that July mark “American Pride Month.” The text of Hunt’s resolution states that “the purpose of American Pride Month is to celebrate, memorialize, and increase awareness of the monumental achievements of the United States of America and the countless number of patriots throughout her history which have made this Nation the last best hope of earth.” It also states that “the purpose of American Pride Month is to bring American exceptionalism back into the spotlight and to teach our children what it means to be an American.” The proposal says “the House of Representatives expresses support for the designation of ‘American Pride Month.” The annual promotion of the LGBT agenda bombards Americans during so-called Pride Month each June.

Hunt commented in a press release:

In Reagan’s final address to the nation as President, he warned us of what would happen if we ceased teaching future generations about our history and most importantly, about what it means to be an American. “If the Biden White House, woke corporations, and the media can spend an entire month celebrating “PRIDE,” then we can dedicate the entire month of our nation’s birth to celebrate American Pride.” “My family and I served this nation in combat. American exceptionalism means something to me, and I want it to mean something again to future generations of Americans. American history is worth teaching, it’s worth celebrating, and it’s worth remembering. I’m urging my colleagues on both sides to enthusiastically support this Resolution,” said Hunt.

The country needs this. Watch Hunt discuss the idea with Benny Johnson:

I want to challenge the Biden Admin and all these woke corporations to wave old glory just as proudly and just as high as you wave the rainbow flag. Will you feature, celebrate, and incorporate American Pride into your July marketing? #AmericanPrideMonth pic.twitter.com/E9ma3EnAj4 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 28, 2023

Every member of Congress should support this idea. Make note of those who oppose it.