Reporter Fears White House Could Kill Him – “Keep Praying for Me, I Don’t Know What Will Happen to Me Tomorrow” (VIDEO)

Today News Africa chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba granted an exclusive interview Tuesday with the Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese where he revealed that he was scared the Biden regime would assassinate him.

I don’t know if I’m safe, I don’t know if they’ll kill me, I don’t know what they will do next.

Ateba has repeatedly butted heads with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the briefing room for not calling on him in the briefing room because he tries to hold the Regime accountable. The interview with the Daily Caller came after the White House not only refused to let him ask his question but effectively erased him from the recording of the briefing on Tuesday.

Fox News notes Ateba has not been allowed to ask a question in nine months.

As The Daily Caller notes, Ateba tried to interrupt Monday’s briefing to have his question answered and Jean-Pierre responded by threatening to end the event.

The two videos below show how the Biden regime tried to erase Ateba. He is the edited version that the Regime wants you to see:

The White House has edited out every interaction between KJP and @simonateba from their YouTube livestream. pic.twitter.com/QxAgEWFItc — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) June 26, 2023

Simon Ateba is back at it again in the press briefing. pic.twitter.com/4BXTT4gfbw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2023

In the unedited version, one can hear Ateba saying the White House is discriminating against him.

So are you going to take questions from me?… because you’ve been discriminating against me for the past nine months.

Jean-Pierre became defensive and called him “incredibly rude” and threatened to end the press conference because she could not take the heat.

Ateba retorts that Jean-Pierre is not respecting his First Amendment rights: “You’re not giving freedom of the press.”

He told The Daily Caller that the White House is desperate to keep him out of the briefing room by any means necessary. He fears they will resort to other nefarious measures.