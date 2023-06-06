REPORT: Bud Light Risks Losing Retail Shelf Space if They’re Unable to Reverse Plunging Sales

Things just keep getting worse for Bud Light. Not only have their sales plummeted in recent months, but they’re now facing the prospect of losing shelf space if the trend continues.

It makes sense. Why would retailers continue to fill their shelves with a product that almost no one wants to buy?

The brand has made itself toxic and may not be able to recover, ever.

The Daily Mail reports:

Bud Light is running out of time and could lose market share FOREVER: Brand will lose retail shelf space to Miller and Coors if they cannot reverse plunging sales, warns ex Anheuser-Bush exec If Bud Light sales continue to lag, the brand risks losing shelf space at major retailers to competitors and ‘locking in’ lower market share, a former Anheuser-Busch executive has claimed. In recent weeks, Bud Light sales have been down roughly a quarter from a year ago, as the brand faces conservative backlash over an April marketing deal with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Anson Frericks, the former US president of sales and distribution for St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch, said that retailers such as Walmart and Kroger typically ‘reset’ their shelf space allocations in the spring and fall, based on sales data. For the fall reset in September, ‘they generally take sales data from April, May, June, July, and then based off of that data in that time period, they will reallocate shelf space,’ he told DailyMail.com in a phone interview on Saturday. If Bud Light sales continue to slump, ‘that shelf space will be allocated to Miller Lite, Coors Light, Yuengling, and some of the other brands that have that have taken share from them,’ he said.

Memorial Day weekend is a pretty big time for beer sales. It didn’t work out too well for Bud Light.

Yikes — Bud Light Sales tanked 60% over the Memorial Day Weekend pic.twitter.com/Sah21aYH90 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 5, 2023

Bud Light risks losing retail shelf space, warns former A-B exec

https://t.co/Xy9V707hbH — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) June 4, 2023

This is a disaster for Anheuser-Busch but they did it to themselves.