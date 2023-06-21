Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden, Forcing Imminent House Floor Vote (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduced articles of impeachment via a privileged motion to force a vote against Joe Biden in the coming days.

The articles presented by Boebert focus on Biden’s handling of immigration policy and the US-Mexico border crisis.

The introduction of the impeachment articles coincided with court filings revealing a sweetheart plea deal for Hunter Biden related to misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime.

The resolution, known as H. Res. 503, outlines the impeachment articles against Biden for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The articles claim that Biden’s regime pursued an open borders agenda, knowingly releasing over 2 million illegal immigrants into the United States without proper immigration court proceedings or guarantees.

Article 1, Abuse of Power: It argues that Biden’s actions as President, including ending the Migrant Protection Protocols (also known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy), closing Department of Homeland Security detention facilities, and failing to cooperate with state and local law enforcement officials, have contributed to a complete and unauthorized influx of illegal immigrants across the southern border.

Article 2, Dereliction of Duty: It accuses Biden of neglecting his constitutional responsibility to enforce immigration laws and secure the southern border. The article states that his failure to uphold mandatory detention and deportation provisions, coupled with the mass entry of inadmissible and deportable aliens, has compromised national security and jeopardized the safety of American citizens.

“I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable,” Boebert tweeted.

“Biden intentionally ceded command & control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking, & allowed an invasion,” Boebert wrote in another tweet.

WATCH: