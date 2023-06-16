Rep. Greg Steube Lays Out Expected Timeline for the Highly Anticipated Impeachment Proceedings of Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Rep Greg Steube (R-FL) joined Maria Bartiromo on Friday morning on Mornings with Maria.

During their discussion Rep. Steube laid out a timeline for the highly anticipated impeachment of Joe Biden.

Democrats would have already tossed a Republican president this corrupt from office. Republicans are still talking despite the myriads of evidence that is piling up against the most corrupt individual to ever reside in the White House.

Rep. Greg Steube: In my discussions with him (Chairman Comer), the challenge is getting all this subpoena information and financial information from all these different LLCs and banks. So they basically launder the money in all these different individual LLCs. So you have to do specific subpoenas to those specific LLC’s bank records. So it’s going to take some time, I would imagine probably the next 30 to 90 days before you’re going to get that financial information back through the subpoenas. So it should be in the next couple of months. Hopefully by fall, the Comer will have that information. They can move forward in the committee process to investigate it, bring the information before the American people, and I think we move forward with an impeachment proceedings.

The Republicans need to get serious. No more stalling. The evidence already accumulated as presented on this website is undeniable.

It will be fun to see how the fake news will spin these proceeding since their audience has been completely lied to for years about dirty Joe Biden.

Via Midnight Rider and The Storm Has Arrived.