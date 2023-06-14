“I Believe Ashli Babbitt Was Murdered that Day” – GOP Rep and Former Sheriff Speaks Out at Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Hearing for January 6th Victims

Representative Troy Nehls concurred, calling January 6th “an epic law enforcement failure.”

“That first initial grenade went by, and then it was just a barrage of grenades. I lost count. I had to put people out that were on fire. People had holes in their cheeks from rubber bullets that weren’t being violent. They were standing back,” he said, “That’s when the initial crowd was pushed even farther from the crowd surge. A man named Derrick Vargo was pushed off the side of the ledge as he was going up the wall. And that caused almost a stampede of sorts.”

Considering his first-hand experiences from outside the Capitol — all the way to the Speaker Chamber doors where Ashli Babbitt was shot, Hansen remains shocked that he wasn’t called to testify before the January 6th Select Committee.

“I actually reached out multiple occasions, more times than I can count, because I was a witness to what I would argue, one of the most significant deaths in American history,” he explained to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the rest of the panel, “I wasn’t investigated by MPD, not even interviewed by their homicide team, by the Capitol Police. When the FBI talked to me, they had no interest in what happened to Ashley Babbitt. All they wanted to talk about was John Sullivan and my connection to him, which was, you know, a very peculiar thing. And they tried to set up an in-person meeting with me. And of course, it wasn’t what it was supposed to be. They were trying to entrap me. I had two phones hacked and basically completely wiped.”

Representative Nehls expressed his support for bringing Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd to justice, pointing out that whatever minimal investigation occurred — it was flawed from the very beginning.

“I believe Ashli Babbitt was murdered that day. Now you say, well, how could you say that? I said, well, I’m a sheriff. I’ve had deputies shoot and kill people. I’ve had my own deputies shot killed. The point is I know a little bit about use of force,” he said. “What disturbed me about that investigation into Lieutenant Byrd is it never went to a grand jury. If you wanna have the vote of confidence of the American people send every law enforcement shooting justified, questionable, whatever, send it to a grand jury.”

Unfortunately, bad behavior by police continues to be ignored while everyday Americans suffer at the hands of the DOJ — prosecuted for crimes for attempting to render aid that day.

"I am compelled to bring attention to the violation and a denial of basic rights experienced by individuals involved in this event, including my husband, Ronald Colton McAbee, who served as a law enforcement officer for seven years," Sarah McAbee explained, "On August 17th, 2021, our home was raided by the FBI resulting in seizure of several items, including our front porch flag. Since then, Colton has been moved seven times, facing the unsettling reality of being in six different facilities."

She continued to describe the dire situation faced by January 6th prisoners as they become lost in a prison system that is quickly becoming little more than a political gulag.