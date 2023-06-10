Rasmussen Reports: Republican Voters Prefer Trump Over DeSantis by 28-Point Margin for 2024 GOP Nomination

A recent national survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports revealed that while a majority of Republican voters hold a favorable view of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, they prefer former President Donald Trump by a significant margin when it comes to the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

The survey, which included telephone and online interviews with 1,012 Likely U.S. Voters from May 30 to June 1, 2023, shed light on the preferences of voters across the political spectrum.

It found that 49% of all likely voters viewed Governor DeSantis favorably, with 25% expressing a Very Favorable impression. On the other hand, 42% had an unfavorable view of DeSantis, including 27% with a very unfavorable opinion.

Among Republican voters specifically, the findings showed that an overwhelming 70% had a favorable impression of Governor DeSantis, with 37% holding a very favorable opinion. However, when asked to choose between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, 58% of Republican voters favored Trump, while only 30% would vote for DeSantis.

A noteworthy discovery from the survey is that among all likely voters who said they would prefer Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for the 2024 election, 40% of them would choose Joe Biden over DeSantis in the general election.

Rasmussen Reports is known for conducting its surveys with a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points and a 95% level of confidence. Fieldwork for all their surveys is carried out by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.

The results of this survey provide valuable insights into the preferences of Republican voters for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. While Governor Ron DeSantis enjoys significant popularity among Republican voters, the survey indicates that former President Donald Trump maintains a strong following within the party, especially after his indictments.

You can read the full results at Rasmussen Reports.