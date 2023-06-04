Radical Climate Activist Group Engaged in Tire Slashing Expands to 18 Countries, Including the US

A far-left group known as the Tyre Extinguishers has broadened its efforts and declared war on car owners, targeting parked sports utility vehicles (SUVs) by deflating their tires in a bid to combat ‘global warming.’

With operations spanning 18 countries, the radical group has recently claimed responsibility for actions in major American Democrat cities like New York City, Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as various cities in England, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and their most recent action in Lisbon, Portugal, FOX News reported.

“We are people from all walks of life with one aim: To make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4×4 in the world’s urban areas,” according to group’s website. “We are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers.”

“We do this with a simple tactic: Deflating the tyres of these massive, unnecessary vehicles, causing inconvenience for their owners.”

The Tyre Extinguishers took to social media to announce their expansion, sharing an image of a Portuguese-language pamphlet left on one of the targeted SUVs.

With this first action in Portugal, TX now has active groups in 18 countries: UK, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Austria, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, Belgium and Portugal. pic.twitter.com/Q1zSt7EIUd — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) June 1, 2023

In Paris, the radical group deflated 30 vehicles.

PARIS: 30 SUVS DISARMED IN THE 7TH ARRONDISSEMENT AREA Paris may be the most-extinguished city in the world as Paris TX continues its actions! “Last night we disarmed 30 tanks, including a Land Rover Defender, probably the most war-ready vehicle we sabotaged!” pic.twitter.com/g2q71M3Tku — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) May 30, 2023

In Belgium, 30 SUVs were also deflated.

GHENT, BELGIUM – 30 SUVS MADE SAFE ON MONDAY EVENING Latest action by Tyre Extinguishers in a posh area of Ghent, after a similar action last month. Nice work! Start a group where you are. https://t.co/cmqm5IOeg7 pic.twitter.com/Rq7TMQwSl2 — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) May 23, 2023

“Overall, activists associated with the Tyre Extinguishers are responsible for deflating tires on more than 10,000 SUVs. On a single night in November last year, the group boasted that its members “disarmed” more than 900 SUVs in a coordinated action across multiple cities in the U.S. and Europe,” according to FOX News.