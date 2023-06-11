President Trump Will Deliver Statement to the Nation on Tuesday Night Following Biden Regime’s Latest Attempt to Put Opposition Party Leader in Prison

by

President Trump will speak to the nation on Tuesday night following his indictment in Miami, Florida.

The president will speak from Bedminster, New Jersey five hours after the latest political indictment by Democrats against Trump.

This is the latest unprecedented move by a lawless regime.

Kari Lake will be speaking outside the Florida courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.