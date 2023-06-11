President Trump Will Deliver Statement to the Nation on Tuesday Night Following Biden Regime’s Latest Attempt to Put Opposition Party Leader in Prison

President Trump will speak to the nation on Tuesday night following his indictment in Miami, Florida.
The president will speak from Bedminster, New Jersey five hours after the latest political indictment by Democrats against Trump.
This is the latest unprecedented move by a lawless regime.
Kari Lake will be speaking outside the Florida courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Deliver Remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster pic.twitter.com/09yuATFvRY
