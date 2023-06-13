President Trump Defends Himself in Truth Social Post Ahead of Arraignment

President Trump Tuesday morning defended himself ahead of his arraignment at a federal court in Miami.

Trump will be arraigned on 37 federal charges Tuesday in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump fired off a Truth Social post ahead of his arraignment.

“THE GRAND JURY WAS NEVER TOLD ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT OR THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, BOTH EXONERATING!” Trump said.

The Presidential Records Act is a civil matter, not a federal matter.

Mark Levin spoke on this after Trump was indicted for storing his presidential records at his Florida estate.

WATCH: Mark Levin demolishes the BS indictment against Trump and rips Biden’s corrupt DOJ for how they’re weaponizing the government to target Biden’s leading political rival. pic.twitter.com/ZnqdNza5JR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 12, 2023

The Bill Clinton sock drawer case destroys Jack Smith’s witch hunt against Trump.

Former President Bill Clinton stored secret tapes in his sock drawer.

A federal court AND the DOJ defended Bill Clinton and said the National Archives “lacks any right, duty, or means to seize control” of Clinton’s tapes.

The president’s handling of classified documents is settled law. Far left DC Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled in 2012 that there is no provision in the Presidential Records Act that gives the National Archives the power to seize records from a former president.

Here is the relevant section. — The National Archives has NO AUTHORITY over the president.

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said Bill Clinton’s sock drawer case vindicates Trump.

Back in 2010 Judicial Watch submitted a FOIA request (and subsequently sued) for information on Bill Clinton’s secret tapes and the watchdog group was shut down by a federal judge.

Tom Fitton said the Justice Department and a federal court already took the position that the National Archives has no authority over a US President.

“The National Archives cannot make a classification decision,” Fitton said of the federal court’s response to his Bill Clinton sock drawer lawsuit.

