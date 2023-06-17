President Trump Calls for the 20 Republicans Who Voted with Democrats in Supporting Adam Schiff to Be Primaried

by


The twenty House Republicans who voted to support Adam Schiff with Democrats this week.

On Tuesday, Rep. Luna announced that the House would vote to censure and fine Rep. Schiff later this week.

A procedural vote on the measure is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Luna argued that Schiff’s behavior represents a betrayal of public trust and undermines the integrity of the legislative process.

“The American taxpayers shelled out $32 million to fund an investigation into collusion launched as a result of Representative Schiff’s lies, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information,” said Luna.

The Florida Representative called for Schiff to be held financially accountable, proposing that Schiff should bear the burden of $16 million, half of the total investigation cost. This suggestion comes following an investigation conducted by the Committee on Ethics, which found that Schiff lied, misrepresented, and misused sensitive information.

On Wednesday, Adam Schiff was not CENSORED or CONDEMNED for his actions in the Russia Hoax. The resolution failed in the GOP-controlled House.

20 RINO Republicans voted with Democrats to protect Schiff.

The chamber voted 225-196-7. Twenty Republicans voted with Democrats to block the resolution, while seven lawmakers — five Democrats, two Republicans — voted present.

Below is the list of RINOS who voted with Democrats to protect Schiff.

  1. Kelly Armstrong, North Dakota (ND)
  2. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon (OR)
  3. Juan Ciscomani, Arizona (AZ)
  4. Tom Cole, Oklahoma (OK)
  5. Warren Davidson, Ohio (OH)
  6. Brian K. Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania (PA)
  7. Kay Granger, Texas (TX)
  8. Garret Graves, Louisiana (LA)
  9. Thomas H. Kean, Jr., New Jersey (NJ)
  10. Kevin Kiley, California (CA)
  11. Young Kim, California (CA)
  12. Michael Lawler, New York (NY)
  13. Thomas Massie, Kentucky (KY)
  14. Tom McClintock, California (CA)
  15. Marcus J. Molinaro, New York (NY)
  16. Jay Obernolte, California (CA)
  17. Michael K. Simpson, Idaho (ID)
  18. Michael R. Turner, Ohio (OH)
  19. David G. Valadao, California (CA)
  20. Steve Womack, Arkansas (AR)

Two Republicans “Present:”

  1. Darrell Issa, California (CA)
  2. George Santos, New York (NY)

Three Republicans “Not Voting:”

  1. Neal P. Dunn, Florida (FL)
  2. Tony Gonzales, Texas (TX)
  3. Patrick T. McHenry, North Carolina (NC)

On Saturday President Trump called for the 20 pro-Schiff Republicans to be primaried.

As DC Draino reported, the same people who voted to protect Adam Schiff and support the Russia hoax lies also voted to pass the debt ceiling bill that gave Democrats EVERYTHING they wanted including more political profiling by the FBI.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.