Poll: Large Percentage Of Republicans Turning Away From Target – Where Else Can We Shop?

The backlash over Target’s thousands of LGBTQ products — many aimed at children — is growing.
A new poll shows that Republicans are upset — and ready to take action.
Newsmax reported:
Target’s stock has fallen about 10% since news broke on May 24, CNBC reported.
Target is offering more than 2,000 products, including clothing, books, music, and home furnishings as part of its Pride Collection, Reuters reported. The items include “gender fluid” mugs, “queer all year” calendars and books for children aged 2-8 titled “Bye Bye, Binary,” “Pride 1,2,3,” and “I’m not a girl.”…
…Forty-seven percent (47%) of Republicans, 20% of Democrats, and 42% of unaffiliated voters say the recent Pride-month controversy has made them less likely to shop at Target.
Here are some of the responses:
But Walmart isn’t the only alternative — woke corporations have given us a false choice.
We can always buy local and support our neighbors — but what about buying things we can’t find locally?
Fortunately, there is a company that provides many products you can use to replace the brands in the big box stores — and it isn’t woke.
This company is:
— a family-owned manufacturer
— provides non-toxic products for every area of your home
— supports American jobs and families
— is committed to making their products in the USA
Not only that, but they’ve been doing it for over 35 years!
In fact, reports are that their founder was once on Barack Obama’s “Most Dangerous Conservatives” list.
So….why haven’t you heard of them?
Because they do ZERO mainstream advertising.
They stay off the radar — and find new customers through personal invitations only.
If you’d like to find out more and get a FREE personal invite, go to the “Patriot Switch” website by clicking here! (plus, ordering through this link and the links below benefits Gateway Pundit)
We can’t promise you you’ll get a call immediately, but you will be in the queue!
Instead of sending your money to Target and Walmart, you can shop at a pro-America, freedom-loving, American designer, manufacturer and shipper of all the stuff you buy each month!
Oh, and people say the products are BETTER and often CHEAPER!
Here’s what some who have made the switch say:
“We love the store and shop there monthly for all our household needs! We especially love their nutritional products. My wife and I are in our 50’s and have never felt healthier and full of energy!“ – Eddie
“So far there are only a few items out of over 400 I can’t use. This is a miracle. Customer Service is outstanding. Like the way things used to be in America. I look forward to shopping & can’t even wait the full month.” – Missy
“I’m highly allergic to synthetic fragrance so buying “clean” products has always been nerve racking for me because you just never know how honest a company is with their ingredients. I can attest that this company is exactly who they say they are! About as clean and honest as it gets!” – Megg