Poll Finds Overwhelming Majority of Voters Say FBI Should Make Biden ‘Bribery’ File Public

The allegations of Joe Biden receiving a multi-million dollar bribe from Burisma is being largely ignored by the liberal media, but not by voters.

A recent poll found that a whopping 83% of voters believe the information the FBI has on this should be made public. That number includes 74% of Democrats and 82% of Independents.

Of course, if this was Trump, the information probably would have already been leaked to the media by now.

Breitbart News reports:

Is the FBI going to pay any attention to this poll?

Latest Harvard/Harris Poll: “Do you think that the FBI report from an informant alleging that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe while he was Vice President should be made public or kept secret by the FBI?”

The public is absolutely sick of the double standard and two-tiered system of justice that favors Democrats.

If the FBI cares about their public image, they would be wise to release this information.